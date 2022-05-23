Risk Management Training and the post-training assessment MUST be completed and submitted, respectively, via TechConnect no later than the last day of classes of the fall semester.

Fall 2022 Risk Management Training DEADLINE: Wednesday, December 1, 2022

Not completing annual Risk Management Training will result in:

- Loss of privileges as a registered student organization.

- TechConnect status of frozen.

- Need to Reinstate the organization with the Center for Campus Life.

RSVP at https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/event/8084533 Posted:

5/19/2022



Originator:

Ashlee Faires



Email:

asfaires@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 5/23/2022



Location:

Online



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

