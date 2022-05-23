TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Student Org Risk Management Training!
Risk Management Training and the post-training assessment MUST be completed and submitted, respectively, via TechConnect no later than the last day of classes of the fall semester. 

Fall 2022 Risk Management Training DEADLINE: Wednesday, December 1, 2022

Not completing annual Risk Management Training will result in:

- Loss of privileges as a registered student organization. 

- TechConnect status of frozen. 

- Need to Reinstate the organization with the Center for Campus Life. 

RSVP at https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/event/8084533
5/19/2022

Ashlee Faires

asfaires@ttu.edu

N/A

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
5/23/2022

Online

