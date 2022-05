ANTH 2302 "Introduction to World Cultures and Ethnology" is an introduction to the various customs of the world's peoples. The course assumes no prior knowledge of anthropology and will methodological introduce new terms and concepts. Exams are objective (multiple choice and true/false). Students will watch a variety of documentaries and films throughout the term.





ANTH 2302 meets the Social and Behavioral Science Core requirement as well as the Multicultural Core requirement.