Summer graduate courses in Heritage and Museum Sciences

Looking for a great summer class? Heritage and Museum Sciences is offering the following summer courses. Classes are held at the Museum of Texas Tech University.

MUSM 5321: Museology HMGT 5333: Heritage Tourism HMGT 5337: Principles of Intangible Heritage

For more information, please contact Sally.Shelton@ttu.edu. Posted:

5/19/2022



Originator:

Sally Shelton



Email:

Sally.Shelton@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum





Academic