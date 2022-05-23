Requirements:
-Must have been enrolled at Texas Tech during the 2021-2022 academic year
-Must be available to work at least 15 hours per week (up to 30 hours per week); Sundays are required
-Must have at least a 2.5 GPA
Desired Qualities:
-Highly sociable and optimistic, able to navigate customer relations professionally
-Proficient in grammar, spelling, and punctuation
-Comfortable with Excel and Canva
-Involved with organizations, activities, or departments across campus or within DDEI
-Able to lift heavy objects
-Undergraduate student
Duties:
-Making/answering phone calls
-Redirecting/referring customers to the appropriate camp inquiries
-Restocking copy paper
-Organizing camp binders
-Developing display and check board camp material
-Managing social media accounts
-Running errands for program reports
-Responding to camp requests