Requirements:

-Must have been enrolled at Texas Tech during the 2021-2022 academic year

-Must be available to work at least 15 hours per week (up to 30 hours per week); Sundays are required

-Must have at least a 2.5 GPA

Desired Qualities:

-Highly sociable and optimistic, able to navigate customer relations professionally

-Proficient in grammar, spelling, and punctuation

-Comfortable with Excel and Canva

-Involved with organizations, activities, or departments across campus or within DDEI

-Able to lift heavy objects

-Undergraduate student

Duties:

-Making/answering phone calls

-Redirecting/referring customers to the appropriate camp inquiries

-Restocking copy paper

-Organizing camp binders

-Developing display and check board camp material

-Managing social media accounts

-Running errands for program reports

-Responding to camp requests