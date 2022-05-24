Interested in working on-campus this Summer? Look no further, The English Department is accepting applications for a Student Assistant Work Study Position!

This is a fantastic opportunity to gain experience working on campus while developing and practicing critical customer service skills that will be transferable to any career field.



This position will be primarily responsible for scanning, shredding, answering emails, and phone calls. You may also assist with Red Raider Orientation duties, recruitment, and other duties as needed.



