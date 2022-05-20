PUAD 5348: Selected Topic in Public Administration - Intergovernmental Relations and Management, CRN 74855





Each nation has its' own institutional system on the levels of government and relations among different government units. The United States has developed the federal system where we have a national government, 50 state governments, and more than 90,000 local governments. The complex and decentralized intergovernmental setting in this country has shown dynamic features in public policy and management. Thus, it is critical that public managers understand how a governmental organization engages in interactions with other governments vertically as well as horizontally. In this course, students will improve their understanding of intergovernmental relations and intergovernmental management issues and challenges. Students are also expected to examine the role of nonprofit as well as for-profit organizations in the intergovernmental management context.





This course is an asynchronous course, which means that it is completely online and taken on your own time.