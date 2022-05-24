Must be work study to apply!
Orbit Café at the Moody Planetarium
Museum of Texas Tech University
Job Description: Coffee Bar staff – Experience not required, Must be Work Study eligible
Greet customers in prompt and courteous manner
Listen well, Take drink and cookie orders
Prepare and serve espresso, latte, coffee, tea as requested
Serve water and soda in cans or bottles; provide ice in cups as requested
Bake cookies in counter-top oven
Place baked cookies on display board with cover
Serve baked cookies to customer
Take payments by cash or debit card
Make change as needed
Clean tables and counter tops as needed
Sanitize tables and counter surfaces twice each day
Wash rinse, sanitize utensils
Sweep as needed and at end of day
Manage trash
Prepare, test, and dispose of sanitizing solution as needed
Monitor and report supply amounts (for cups, napkins, straws, etc.)
Restock supplies as needed
Keep coffee bar space neat and organized
Must be able to:
- Lift 20lbs.
-Stand for extended length of time
-Walk to tables in coffee bar area, bend and stoop to pick up trash, mop, sweep, clean and sanitize
-Must be able to twist, as well as reach above, below, and at shoulder height
- Create and adhere to a weekly schedule