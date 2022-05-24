Paid internship in Desert Wildlife Ecology

Applications will be evaluated as they are received

Position Starts June 17th

I am seeking a highly motivated technician to participate in a study on ephemeral waters and wildlife management in the Sonoran Desert. The study will take place on the Barry M. Goldwater Range, USAF in south-central Arizona.

Activities include sampling water quality, deploying and maintaining data loggers and aerators, wildlife surveys, and collection of genetic samples. This position requires hard work, problem solving, venomous snakes and invertebrates, and a tolerance for desert heat. This is a physically demanding job which requires hiking into remote sites, odd hours and extended hours during monsoonal rains, driving a 4wd on unmaintained roads, and coordinating with military security.

Rock climbing or scrambling experience and electrical wiring experience is helpful but not required. Preference will be given to motivated candidates willing and able to function in the summer desert environment.

This work is funded by the Department of Defense and conducted on military lands, so applicants must be US citizens and be able to pass a military background check.

The position pays $15/hour, housing is covered, and you can earn internship credit.

Interested applicants should email Dr. Griffis-Kyle (kerry.griffis-kyle@ttu.edu) and have “Technician position” in the subject line. Please include in the email:

· How this position will help you fulfill your career goals and why you are a good fit

· Resume or CV including pertinent work experience and contact information

· Unofficial transcripts

· Contact information for three references

For additional information:

Department of Natural Resources Management: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/nrm/

Dr. Griffis-Kyle: http://myweb.ttu.edu/kerrgrif/default.html