The TTU IT Division invites you to take advantage of our ShortCourse educational opportunities. These non-credit courses are taught by IT professionals at no charge to TTU students, faculty, and staff members. Courses, presented both virtually and in person at the ATLC, are offered morning, afternoon, and evening to accommodate most schedules. The ATLC is located in the west basement of the TTU Library Building.

These sessions cover a variety of topics and software, including:





• Adobe Products, including Adobe Sign;

• High-Performance Computing - Advanced Courses

• Microsoft Office Products – Beginning to Advanced;

• Specialty Software (Mediasite, Zoom, Mathworks, KACE, Top Hat, etc.);

• SurveyMonkey; and

• Web Design, Site Management, and Content Accessibility.

To review this semester’s schedule and to register, please visit www.itts.ttu.edu/training/shortcourses.

If you have any questions, please contact us at ITeducation@ttu.edu.