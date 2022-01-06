Transfer students, Transfer Connection is a collaborative collection of programs and services designed to help you in your transition to life at TTU. By getting involved with Transfer Connection, you will have opportunities to create connections with students, faculty, staff, and to the university community you now call home.
Check out our 5 ways for your to get involved:
- Participate in Transfer Student Welcome Week events
- Attend the Transfer Leadership Connection retreat
- Join the Transfer Techsans student organization
- Apply for the Tech Leadership Institute program
- Work as a Transfer Ambassador
Please reach out to us at transferconnection@ttu.edu if you have any questions.