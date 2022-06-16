The TLC retreat is full of activities including a team-building ropes course, canoeing, ziplining, games, and much more! In 2019, 97 new transfer students came to the retreat as strangers and left with a new, tight-knit group of friends.



This year’s retreat takes place from September 23-25, 2022. The registration fee is $50, which includes a t-shirt, meals and lodging for the entire weekend, transportation to and from the retreat center, and all your retreat supplies. Space is limited. Sign up for the retreat today and secure your spot!! To find more information on the TLC retreat, visit www.transferconnection.ttu.edu or email transferconnection@ttu.edu. Posted:

6/16/2022



Originator:

Nicole Terrell



Email:

nicole.terrell@ttu.edu



Department:

Transition and Engagement





