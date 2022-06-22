There are five ways YOU can get involved with Transfer Connection!



1) Transfer Student Welcome Week

As soon as classes start, join us for a full week of activities that include free food, a free Texas Tech shirt, and more! It's a great way to get to know campus and meet other transfers just like you!

2) Transfer Leadership Connection

This is a three-day, two-night, leadership focused retreat at the beginning of the fall semester. The retreat is designed to help you deepen your connections with Texas Tech, your fellow transfers, and your own leadership potential.

3) Transfer Techsans

A student organization for transfer students, by transfer students! Activities include Holiday parties, hiking, intramurals, volunteer service projects, and more!

4) Tech Leadership Institute

The Tech Leadership Institute (TLI) is an 8-week program designed to help new students (transfer & First-year) develop their personal and professional skills so they can be more successful both in and out of the classroom and have a positive impact on the Texas Tech community.

5) Transfer Ambassadors

Support transfer students in their transition to Texas Tech and engage them throughout their first weeks on campus in a paid leadership position.

Please let us know if you have any questions by emailing transferconnection@ttu.edu! We hope to see you in the fall!