Join the Transfer Connection for Transfer Welcome Week (Aug. 24-30). While you are there, you can meet up with the Transfer Ambassadors and learn more about the Transfer Techsans, a student organization designed to help students create a social network once they transfer to Tech by providing social events, community service events, and other activities.

Wednesday, August 24, 2:00- 5:00 PM Personalized Campus Maps SUB Caprock Rm

Thursday, August 25, 11:00 AM- 2:00 PM Welcome Day & T-Shirt Swap SUB North Plaza

Friday, August 26, 6:00- 9:00 PM Hub City Fest Meet Up SUB Raider Plaza

Sunday, August 28, 6:15- 9:00 PM Raider Roundup Meet Up SUB Raider Plaza

Monday, August 29, 5:30- 7:30 PM Non-Traditional Student Night Wagner Park

Tuesday, August 30, 6:30- 8:30 PM Transfer Techsans Kickoff Night SUB Matador Rm





Visit our website for more information and the schedule: www.transferconnection.ttu.edu