The Burkhart Center for Autism Education & Research is now hiring a student assistant in Evaluation Services for 8-20 hours per week for the summer and fall semesters. Applicants must be work study eligible. The position entails support intake for those seeking psychological evaluations, preparing packets for mailing, facilitating instrument scoring as well as coordinating for the evaluator. Experience with Microsoft Word and Excel as well as Zoom Conferencing preferred. Must maintain confidentiality and follow privacy laws - HIPAA. Contact Dr. Jennifer Hixson at jhixson@ttu.edu for more information.