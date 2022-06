Cybersecurity and the global threat landscape continue to evolve at a rapid rate. In response, Texas Tech University’s IT Division continuously analyzes industry best practices and invests in advanced solutions which provide enhanced protection of TTU’s critical information resources.





As a part of our overall security enhancement strategy, the TTU IT Division initiated a project to transition the university’s endpoint protection solution (aka antivirus software) for university-owned systems from Symantec Endpoint Protection (SEP) to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MSDfE). As announced on October 21, 2021, the transition to this next-generation solution provides advanced malware protection, security analytics, and threat intelligence to better secure TTU’s critical information resources.





Through a coordinated effort with departmental IT resources over the past several months, most university-owned systems have been migrated to MSDfE. To complete the migration, a TTU domain policy will be enforced on June 3, 2022, to onboard any remaining domain-joined workstations and remove SEP.





Additional notes:

Symantec Endpoint Protection will continue to be available for personal use only through August 31, 2022.

All university-owned workstations and servers, whether connected to the Texas Tech University network or standalone, must use MSDfE. [TTU Virus Protection Policy]