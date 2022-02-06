Cybersecurity and the global threat landscape continue to evolve at a rapid rate. In response, Texas Tech University’s IT Division continuously analyzes industry best practices and invests in advanced solutions which provide enhanced protection of TTU’s critical information resources.

As a part of our overall security enhancement strategy, the TTU IT Division initiated a project to transition the university’s endpoint protection solution (aka antivirus software) for university-owned systems from Symantec Endpoint Protection (SEP) to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MSDfE). As announced on October 21, 2021, the transition to this next-generation solution provides advanced malware protection, security analytics, and threat intelligence to better secure TTU’s critical information resources.

Through a coordinated effort with departmental IT resources over the past several months, most university-owned systems have been migrated to MSDfE. To complete the migration, a TTU domain policy will be enforced on June 3, 2022, to onboard any remaining domain-joined workstations and remove SEP.

Additional notes: Symantec Endpoint Protection will continue to be available for personal use only through August 31, 2022.

All university-owned workstations and servers, whether connected to the Texas Tech University network or standalone, must use MSDfE. [TTU Virus Protection Policy] We would like to acknowledge the partnership of all departmental IT staff that partnered with the TTU IT Division on this project. Thank you for helping to protect our institutional information resources. If you have questions, please visit www.askIT.ttu.edu/antivirus or contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

