|
SUB Marketing & Media offers the following advertising options for campus departments and registered student organizations:
- FREE Sponsored Posts - We will promote your event on our @TTUSUB social media pages! Free service for student organizations & campus departments.
- Large Posters - Drop off 1-2 large posters or send us a PDF and we will print it for you and place it in our tall poster stands in the SUB. FREE service for student organizations. Campus department cost is $20 per poster. Posters stay out for two weeks.
- Digital Signage Ads - FREE for student organizations. Campus department cost is $50/week.
|Posted:
6/7/2022
Originator:
Autumn Arthur
Email:
autumn.arthur@ttu.edu
Department:
Student Union and Activities
Categories