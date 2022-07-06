FREE Sponsored Posts - We will promote your event on our @TTUSUB social media pages! Free service for student organizations & campus departments.

Large Posters - Drop off 1-2 large posters or send us a PDF and we will print it for you and place it in our tall poster stands in the SUB. FREE service for student organizations. Campus department cost is $20 per poster. Posters stay out for two weeks.

Digital Signage Ads - FREE for student organizations. Campus department cost is $50/week. See all the details at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/marketing.php and submit new ad requests to sub.media@ttu.edu.



SUB Marketing & Media offers the following advertising options for campus departments and registered student organizations:

6/7/2022



Autumn Arthur



autumn.arthur@ttu.edu



Student Union and Activities





