Advertise in the SUB this summer!
SUB Marketing & Media offers the following advertising options for campus departments and registered student organizations:
  • FREE Sponsored Posts - We will promote your event on our @TTUSUB social media pages! Free service for student organizations & campus departments.  
  • Large Posters - Drop off 1-2 large posters or send us a PDF and we will print it for you and place it in our tall poster stands in the SUB. FREE service for student organizations.  Campus department cost is $20 per poster.  Posters stay out for two weeks. 
  • Digital Signage Ads - FREE for student organizations. Campus department cost is $50/week.  
See all the details at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/marketing.php and submit new ad requests to sub.media@ttu.edu.
6/7/2022

Autumn Arthur

autumn.arthur@ttu.edu

Student Union and Activities


