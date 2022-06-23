The Distinguished Staff Awards is a broad-based staff recognition program rewarding staff for their excellence, leadership, and exemplary service to Texas Tech. This award program is designed to be highly competitive and serves to promote greater individual staff recognition. Human Resources with the support of the Office of the Chancellor and the Office of the President invite you to recognize an outstanding staff member by nominating them for one of the six staff awards.

To learn more about the Distinguished Staff Awards, to review eligibility criteria, or to nominate an employee or team, visit https://apps.hr.ttu.edu/dsa/index.php.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, July 8 at 11:00 p.m.