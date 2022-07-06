We are seeking a highly-skilled student to help ful�ll photography, videography and graphic
design needs in support of the Rawls College Marketing & Communications team.
Photography
Student will conduct photo shoots. These shoots may include event (activities may
require some nights and weekends), editorial and portrait sessions. Student may be
required to do basic photo editing and exporting using Adobe Lightroom. Student will
prepare images for use in different media formats including, video, web, email, social
media and print. Student will organize files and help establish a stock gallery.
Videography
Student will conduct video shoots. These shoots may include both event and interview
sessions. Student will use Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Rush, After Effects, or Final Cut
Pro to edit videos. Student will organize and sort raw videos and edit the videos to
create short movies for use online as social media content. Student will also be
responsible for captioning. Student will organize files and help establish a stock gallery.
Required Qualifications
• Experience using DSLRs, video cameras, sound and lighting
• Beginner knowledge of camera operations for both still photos and video
• Beginner knowledge of video and photo editing
• Beginner knowledge of lighting and composition
• Beginner knowledge of graphic design
• Flexible schedule (outside of class and/or work commitments)
• Problem-solving skills
• Ability to work independently
• Experience with Windows & Mac-based computers