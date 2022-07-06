We are seeking a highly-skilled student to help ful ll photography, videography and graphic

design needs in support of the Rawls College Marketing & Communications team.

Photography

Student will conduct photo shoots. These shoots may include event (activities may

require some nights and weekends), editorial and portrait sessions. Student may be

required to do basic photo editing and exporting using Adobe Lightroom. Student will

prepare images for use in different media formats including, video, web, email, social

media and print. Student will organize files and help establish a stock gallery.





Videography

Student will conduct video shoots. These shoots may include both event and interview

sessions. Student will use Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Rush, After Effects, or Final Cut

Pro to edit videos. Student will organize and sort raw videos and edit the videos to

create short movies for use online as social media content. Student will also be

responsible for captioning. Student will organize files and help establish a stock gallery.