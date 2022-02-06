Due to intermittent network hardware issues, network connectivity is unavailable in some areas of the TTU campus. Potentially affected locations include:
- Food Technology
- Fisheries & Wildlife
- Flint Parking Garage
- Library
- Maedgen Theater
- School of Music
- Honors
- ATLC
- Plant & Soil Sciences
- Psychology
- Student Union Building
- Texas Tech Plaza
IT Division staff are working diligently to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience, and we will provide an update when services are restored.
For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.