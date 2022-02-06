Due to intermittent network hardware issues, network connectivity is unavailable in some areas of the TTU campus. Potentially affected locations include:

Food Technology

Fisheries & Wildlife

Flint Parking Garage

Library

Maedgen Theater

School of Music

Honors

ATLC

Plant & Soil Sciences

Psychology

Student Union Building

Texas Tech Plaza

IT Division staff are working diligently to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience, and we will provide an update when services are restored.

For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.