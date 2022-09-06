We are interested on how you think about the usage and preparation of grains for home cooking or consumption (no food testing involved). If you would like to share your thoughts, come join the Focus Group held at the College of Human Sciences at Texas Tech University. Free parking will be available. The only requirement is if you are over 21 years old and consume grains regularly. At the end of the Focus Group, to thank you for your participation, you will receive a $20 Gift Card.

The Focus Group (90 minutes/session) will be at 6 p.m. on 06/14, 06/15, 06/16, 06/21, 06/22, or 06/23.

If you want to participate in this Focus Group and/or have any questions, please contact the research team: Teresa Wang (hsiwang@ttu.edu or 806-834-2246) or Dr. Oak-Hee Park (oak-hee.park@ttu.edu or 806-834-0291).

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.