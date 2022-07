The University Library will host a workshop on how to navigate through funding resources like Grants.gov, Funding Institutional and other local funding options available on campus. The workshop will take place online from 2-4 p.m. on July 22. Please register in advance. For more information, contact libraries.reference@ttu.edu. Posted:

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 7/22/2022



Online



