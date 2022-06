This is an amazing opportunity! Start with WGS 5310 Feminist Thought & Theory in Summer 2. It's online and asynchronous! Then you could easily take 2 classes in the fall of 2022 and 2 in the spring of 2023 and be finished! If you're highly motivated, it can potentially be completed in one semester! Email womens.studies@ttu.edu for an advising appointment.





To register for this course: WGS 5310, section D01, CRN 74997