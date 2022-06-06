Today, tourism is not only one of the world’s largest industries, but one of the most significant forces shaping the global ethnoscape. In this seminar, we will explore the theoretical foundations of an anthropology of tourism and look at several key case studies that cover such diverse topics as sex tourism, culinary tourism, sports tourism, heritage tourism, eco-tourism and dark tourism. We will critically evaluate the role of tourism in improving the lives of people in tourist destinations and how the introduction of tourist economies affects culture.



Class sessions will focus on student-directed discussion, with the addition of several key documentaries/films on tourism around the globe. Students will be given a range of options for their final assessment to ensure that they are able to leverage this course to meet broader academic goals (e.g., literature review for a dissertation chapter, publication of a book review or review article, etc.)







For more information, contact Dr. Lauren Griffith Lauren.Griffith@ttu.edu