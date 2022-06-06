TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Summer student research job

Interested in research? If so, this is the summer job for you. Currently hiring undergraduate or graduate students to join our research team on a collaborative project involving the College of Media & Communication, the Burkhart Center for Autism Education & Research, and Texas Tech Public Media. Responsibilities include learning how to code research data for a children’s media disability study. Flexible hours, 10-20 hours per week until August 1 or until the project is completed. Pays $12/hour. Attention to detail is required. CITI training will be provided if not already completed.

 

Interested in learning more or applying, contact Willow Sauermilch (Willow.Sauermilch@ttu.edu).
Posted:
6/6/2022

Originator:
Willow Sauermilch

Email:
willow.sauermilch@ttu.edu

Department:
CoMC Graduate Program


Categories