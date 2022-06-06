Interested in research? If so, this is the summer job for you. Currently hiring undergraduate or graduate students to join our research team on a collaborative project involving the College of Media & Communication, the Burkhart Center for Autism Education & Research, and Texas Tech Public Media. Responsibilities include learning how to code research data for a children’s media disability study. Flexible hours, 10-20 hours per week until August 1 or until the project is completed. Pays $12/hour. Attention to detail is required. CITI training will be provided if not already completed.

Interested in learning more or applying, contact Willow Sauermilch (Willow.Sauermilch@ttu.edu).