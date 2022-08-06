ERS Summer Enrollment dates for Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University System employees are June 27th – July 16th. Any changes made during this time will go into effect September 1st.

To help answer questions regarding health Benefits, ERS will be bringing back the in-person Benefits Fair and ERS Presentation on July 6, 2022.

The Summer Benefits Enrollment Fair will be held in the Academic Event Center at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at 3605 4th Street. The fair will run from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, with an ERS representative making a benefits presentation at 10:15 am over the 2022-2023 benefits.

ERS will update the Event Calendar https://www.ers.texas.gov/Contact-ERS/Full-Events-Calendar with full details soon.