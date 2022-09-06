Interested in podcasting, recording, and digital/audio media production? FREE jump-start class! The podcast production company @ReciprocalStudios (Chris Smith/Texas Tech & Tom Irvine/University of Southampton), co-sponsored by the TTU Vernacular Music Center and the School of Music, is offering FREE Zoom auditing for a 90-minute "podcasting field-recording jump start class" with our production partners www.seedpodsound.com on Thursday June 9 11am-1230pm ET (4-5:30pm UK time). Open to all for auditing, but you must PM for a Zoom link *in advance* of the class: christopher.smith@ttu.edu Posted:

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Date: 6/9/2022



