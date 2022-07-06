TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TTU IT Division Application Development Now Hiring
For more information and to apply, please navigate to:

Programmer Analyst - 
https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5635&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=644389 

Programmer Analyst - 
https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5635&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=700505 

Enterprise IT Business Analyst II - 
https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5635&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=721077#jobDetails=721077_5635



All positions are security-sensitive and require a drug and alcohol test. All applicants will be subject to a criminal background check.
Posted:
6/7/2022

Originator:
Mike Simmons

Email:
MIKE.SIMMONS@ttu.edu

Department:
Application Development and Support


