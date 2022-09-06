We are updating our information in preparation for the upcoming year. If you are a new or current SECC Coordinator for your department please email us at SECC@ttu.edu
and let us know you plan on serving again this year. We look forward to working with you!
For departments who have yet to assign a coordinator, we would like this information soon so we can ensure everyone is trained before the campaign kicks-off, please email SECC@ttu.edu
with the name and email address of the coordinator for your area.
We look forward to this year's SECC Campaign!