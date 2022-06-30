In the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation, the presidents of Texas Tech and TTUHSC will recognize and select startups that exemplify innovation and commercialization through the Presidents' Innovative Startup Award.

The objective of the Presidents’ Startup Innovation Award is to support Texas Tech students, faculty, staff innovators and entrepreneurs who need seed grants for equipment or space to support their startup at the Innovation Hub at Research Park.



Texas Tech and TTUHSC will each award the following grants:

1x $25,000 award

1x $15,000 award

2x $5,000 awards



There are 4 awards by each president for a total of 8 awards.



The deadline for applications is July 29th, 2022. Applicants can apply here .



For additional information on the application process, the award selection rubric, the Innovation Hub at Research Park, and other details, please visit the Presidents’ Startup Innovation Award webpage. For questions, please contact Ganga Baskar at Ganga.Baskar@ttu.edu. Posted:

6/30/2022



Originator:

Kat Dankesreiter



Email:

kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu



Department:

Innovation Hub at Research Park





Categories

Research

Faculty/Staff Organization

Student Organization

