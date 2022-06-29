Raider Red’s Food Pantry, a campus resource, seeks a motivated and energetic Student Assistant for a part-time position beginning in June 2022 and potentially into future semesters. The position requires a minimum of 15 hours per week with a maximum of 20 hours per week.

Food pantry duties include but not limited to: managing and stocking inventory of donations, assisting with coordination of food drive bins drop-off/pick-up, facilitating intake process, maintain confidentiality with student/client information, assisting with food pick up from farm/store, and practicing sensitivity to the needs of a diverse clientele. Additional duties include managing email, social media, and marketing.

Department representation duties include but not limited to: setting up for and providing assistance at resource fairs, tabling events, and interacting with students interested in knowing more about Raider Red’s Food Pantry. This position involves a high level of contact with people, requires basic knowledge of Texas Tech University resources and strong communication skills.

Administrative duties include: data entry, answering phones, and general office duties. Must be able to work quickly and accurately with a strong attention to detail. Excellent face-to-face and telephone customer service and computer/typing skills are crucial. Other duties as assigned.

Must be available to work Monday- Friday between 8am-5pm.

Qualifications:

· Must be a full-time Texas Tech undergraduate student in good standing with the university

· Completion of at least one full semester of undergraduate coursework at Texas Tech is preferred

· Must possess a current drivers license to utilize a university vehicle

· Preferred major of Nutrition, Social Work, or Media and Communications.

Questions regarding this position should be directed to foodpantry@ttu.edu

Apply Here: https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/541773

NOTES: Each applicant is required to submit an application, resume, and Summer 2022 course schedule.

Candidates being offered a position will need to have a successful background check conducted prior to official employment beginning.





Anticipated employment dates: June 2022 – potentially into future semesters

Expected Work Hours = minimum of 15 hours per week and maximum of 20 hours per week

Rate of Pay = $9.00/hour