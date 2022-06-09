Given that the TTU Community has not used the virtualized SAS software (through Citrix) in the last year, the TTU IT Division will be removing the unused virtualized software on June 9, 2022, at 5:01 p.m. CDT. Students, faculty, and staff requiring access to SAS may access the application free of charge through the TTU IT Division provided remote labs across campus (https://www.depts.ttu.edu/itts/labs). Additionally, licensing for a locally installed instance of the SAS application is available for purchase through the TTU agreement with vendors licensing the application (https://www.depts.ttu.edu/itts/software).





If you encounter issues with SAS outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.