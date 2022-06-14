We are looking for a LEFT-HANDED female adult to participate in a research study on the effects of sex and handedness on the lower back during asymmetric box lifting. The study will be conducted at Texas Tech in the Mechanical Engineering building - ME 142 (Human Centric Research and Design Lab). In the study, the participant will lift a milk crate that weighs up to 20 lbs. The participant must NOT suffer from joint pain that would prevent them from lifting. The session will take no longer than 2.5 hours. Research participation is completely confidential, and participants will receive $50 in compensation.

For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Jazmin Cruz PhD(c) at jazmin.aguilar@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.