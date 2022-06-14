TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Looking for a Student Assistant Job?
Our program is looking for a student assistant to help with office organization, coordinating events, and some light web-editing (we'll train you - but experience would be awesome!). 

Student Assistants will be paid 12/hr and work up to 20 hours a week. 

As a STEM CORE student assistant you will learn skills that will prepare you for employment in your chosen industry and/or graduate school. Our professional staff is committed to your future success. We need student assistants who are ready to learn and take initiative. 

To apply use this link: STEM CORE Student Assistant position

To learn more about STEM CORE use this link: STEM CORE 
