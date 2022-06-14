Our program is looking for a student assistant to help with office organization, coordinating events, and some light web-editing (we'll train you - but experience would be awesome!).

Student Assistants will be paid 12/hr and work up to 20 hours a week.

As a STEM CORE student assistant you will learn skills that will prepare you for employment in your chosen industry and/or graduate school. Our professional staff is committed to your future success. We need student assistants who are ready to learn and take initiative.

To apply use this link: STEM CORE Student Assistant position

To learn more about STEM CORE use this link: STEM CORE







Posted:

6/14/2022



Originator:

Maggie Gilchrest



Email:

maggie.j.gilchrest@ttu.edu



Department:

STEM Core ORDC





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

