Our program is looking for a student assistant to help with office organization, coordinating events, and some light web-editing (we'll train you - but experience would be awesome!).
Student Assistants will be paid 12/hr and work up to 20 hours a week.
As a STEM CORE student assistant you will learn skills that will prepare you for employment in your chosen industry and/or graduate school. Our professional staff is committed to your future success. We need student assistants who are ready to learn and take initiative.
To learn more about STEM CORE use this link: STEM CORE