Online Location Instructions

The zoom link will be provided the day of.

Description

All student organizations are required to attend and complete annual mandatory Risk Management Training provided by the Center for Campus Life.





Risk Management Training and the post-training assessment MUST be completed and submitted, respectively, via TechConnect no later than the last day of classes of the fall semester.





Fall 2022 Risk Management Training DEADLINE: Wednesday, December 1, 2022





Not completing annual Risk Management Training will result in:





- Loss of privileges as a registered student organization.





- TechConnect status of frozen.





- Need to Reinstate the organization with the Center for Campus Life.





RSVP on TechConnect here: https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/event/8086440