TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Student Org Risk Management Training! 2022-2023 School Year!

Online Location Instructions

The zoom link will be provided the day of.

Description

All student organizations are required to attend and complete annual mandatory Risk Management Training provided by the Center for Campus Life. 

Risk Management Training and the post-training assessment MUST be completed and submitted, respectively, via TechConnect no later than the last day of classes of the fall semester. 

Fall 2022 Risk Management Training DEADLINE: Wednesday, December 1, 2022

Not completing annual Risk Management Training will result in:

- Loss of privileges as a registered student organization. 

- TechConnect status of frozen. 

- Need to Reinstate the organization with the Center for Campus Life. 

RSVP on TechConnect here: https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/event/8086440
Posted:
6/30/2022

Originator:
Ashlee Faires

Email:
asfaires@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 7/6/2022

Location:
Online

Categories