The 2022 Majors & Minors Fair will be held on Thursday, October 20 from 11am - 2pm in the SUB Ballroom. Reserve your table today at www.majorfair.ttu.edu.

The Majors & Minors Fair provides students with an opportunity to meet with faculty and professional advisors. The goal of the M&M Fair expands beyond academic advising to include career and major exploration, minors, study abroad, and other components of the academic experience.

An academic department, school, or unit must register in advance to participate in the Majors & Minors Fair. To request a table, please visit www.majorfair.ttu.edu and fill out the online form. Table requests must be received by Friday, October 7.