We are looking for Mothers who are enrolled in a doctoral program, who have children living at home, to participate in our study about their perceptions and experiences of being a Mother-Scholars. A Mother-Scholar is an individual navigating the dual roles of being a mother and a scholar. We are interested in how their role as a Mother intersects with their role as a doctoral student, how they have made the transition, and what they perceive are important institutional and personal supports they need for their academic success. If you agree to participate in this study, you will be asked to take part in a 60-minute Zoom interview as well as a shorter follow up interview if clarifications are needed.

If you are interested in participating, please contact Sarah Barron Lundgren at sarah.barron@ttu.edu or 254-977-2609. If you have any questions, you may also contact Dr. Stephanie J. Jones at stephanie.j.jones@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board.