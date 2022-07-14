This dinner will be a celebration of Texas Tech faculty member and award-winning chef, Mark Schneider, and his recent American Chef Federation (ACF) Gold Medal. Hosted at Texas Tech's Skyviews Restaurant, attendees will experience the award-winning dish in advance of Chef Schneider’s Battle of the Chefs competition in Penang, Malaysia. Ticket proceeds will benefit the Texas Tech Restaurant, Hotel, and Institutional Management (RHIM) program and Chef Schneider's culinary competition.
Ticket purchase includes: Hors D'oeuvres, 3 Course Dinner, and Accompanying Wine Pairings
Menu
1st course: Romaine Arugula Pomegranate Celebration
2nd course: Slow Oven Grouper with 5 Spice Scallop Spinach Mousseline (award winning dish)
*Beef Tenderloin and Vegetarian options also available
3rd course: Blueberry Panna Cota, Lemon Olive Oil Cake, or Chocolate Glaze Avocado Ice Cream on Pecan Sandy
Schedule
5:45 pm Reception & Cash Bar
Heavy Hors D'oeuvres
Silent Auction Opens
6:30 pm Dinner
7:30 pm Silent Auction Concludes
Dessert Served