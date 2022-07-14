TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Gold Medal Evening - VIP Dinner Fundraiser

This dinner will be a celebration of Texas Tech faculty member and award-winning chef, Mark Schneider, and his recent American Chef Federation (ACF) Gold Medal. Hosted at Texas Tech's Skyviews Restaurant, attendees will experience the award-winning dish in advance of Chef Schneider’s Battle of the Chefs competition in Penang, Malaysia. Ticket proceeds will benefit the Texas Tech Restaurant, Hotel, and Institutional Management (RHIM) program and Chef Schneider's culinary competition.

Ticket purchase includes: Hors D'oeuvres, 3 Course Dinner, and Accompanying Wine Pairings

Menu

1st course: Romaine Arugula Pomegranate Celebration

2nd course: Slow Oven Grouper with 5 Spice Scallop Spinach Mousseline (award winning dish)

                                *Beef Tenderloin and Vegetarian options also available

3rd course: Blueberry Panna Cota, Lemon Olive Oil Cake, or Chocolate Glaze Avocado Ice Cream on Pecan Sandy

Schedule

5:45 pm Reception & Cash Bar

Heavy Hors D'oeuvres

Silent Auction Opens

6:30 pm Dinner

7:30 pm Silent Auction Concludes

Dessert Served
Posted:
6/23/2022

Originator:
Ashley Wenzel

Email:
ashley.wenzel@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality and Retail Mgmt

Event Information
Time: 5:45 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 7/14/2022

Location:
Skyviews Restaurant, 1901 university Ave

Categories