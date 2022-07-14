This dinner will be a celebration of Texas Tech faculty member and award-winning chef, Mark Schneider, and his recent American Chef Federation (ACF) Gold Medal. Hosted at Texas Tech's Skyviews Restaurant, attendees will experience the award-winning dish in advance of Chef Schneider’s Battle of the Chefs competition in Penang, Malaysia. Ticket proceeds will benefit the Texas Tech Restaurant, Hotel, and Institutional Management (RHIM) program and Chef Schneider's culinary competition. PURCHASE TICKETS HERE Ticket purchase includes: Hors D'oeuvres, 3 Course Dinner, and Accompanying Wine Pairings Menu 1st course: Romaine Arugula Pomegranate Celebration 2nd course: Slow Oven Grouper with 5 Spice Scallop Spinach Mousseline (award winning dish) *Beef Tenderloin and Vegetarian options also available 3rd course: Blueberry Panna Cota, Lemon Olive Oil Cake, or Chocolate Glaze Avocado Ice Cream on Pecan Sandy Schedule 5:45 pm Reception & Cash Bar Heavy Hors D'oeuvres Silent Auction Opens 6:30 pm Dinner 7:30 pm Silent Auction Concludes Dessert Served Posted:

