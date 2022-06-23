If you’re looking for a job and love to help other students, join our team! First-Gen Peer Mentors provide peer mentorship to first-generation students (undergraduate and graduate) to help them navigate their experience at Tech. This includes:
- meeting with them in person
- sharing resources that Tech has to offer
- building community
Benefits include:
- $10.00 an hour (10-15 hours per week, you set your own schedule)
- Paid training & learning opportunities
- Develop leadership & communication skills
- Practice resource & time management
- Make meaningful connections with the First-Gen community
Note: Candidates must be able to attend an in-person, mandatory training from August 22-23, 2022.
Available Openings: 10+
Priority date to apply: July 8, 2022, 5pm
Job Type: Work Study & Non-Work Study, Undergraduate & Graduate
Apply through Red Raider Student Employment Center. To view detailed job description, click on the links below:
For more information about our office, visit our website or email Laura.Flores@ttu.edu.