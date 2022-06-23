TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Looking for a paid, on-campus job? Become a First-Gen Peer Mentor!



If you’re looking for a job and love to help other students, join our team! First-Gen Peer Mentors provide peer mentorship to first-generation students (undergraduate and graduate) to help them navigate their experience at Tech. This includes:

  • meeting with them in person
  • sharing resources that Tech has to offer
  • building community


Benefits include:

  • $10.00 an hour (10-15 hours per week, you set your own schedule)
  • Paid training & learning opportunities
  • Develop leadership & communication skills
  • Practice resource & time management
  • Make meaningful connections with the First-Gen community
Note: Candidates must be able to attend an in-person, mandatory training from August 22-23, 2022.

Available Openings: 10+ 

Priority date to apply: July 8, 2022, 5pm

Job Type: Work Study & Non-Work Study, Undergraduate & Graduate


 

Apply through Red Raider Student Employment Center. To view detailed job description, click on the links below: 




For more information about our office, visit our website or email Laura.Flores@ttu.edu.
Posted:
6/23/2022

Originator:
Laura Flores

Email:
Laura.Flores@ttu.edu

Department:
First Generation Programs


