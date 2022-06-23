



If you’re looking for a job and love to help other students, join our team! First-Gen Peer Mentors provide peer mentorship to first-generation students (undergraduate and graduate) to help them navigate their experience at Tech. This includes: meeting with them in person

sharing resources that Tech has to offer

building community

Benefits include: $10.00 an hour (10-15 hours per week, you set your own schedule)

Paid training & learning opportunities

Develop leadership & communication skills

Practice resource & time management

Make meaningful connections with the First-Gen community Note: Candidates must be able to attend an in-person, mandatory training from August 22-23, 2022.

Available Openings: 10+ Priority date to apply: July 8, 2022, 5pm Job Type: Work Study & Non-Work Study, Undergraduate & Graduate

Apply through Red Raider Student Employment Center. To view detailed job description, click on the links below:

Undergraduate Work-Study (Job ID: 5350) Undergraduate Non-Work Study (Job ID: 5102) Graduate Work-Study (Job ID: 5352) Graduate Non Work-Study (Job ID: 5354)



For more information about our office, visit our website or email Laura.Flores@ttu.edu.

Posted:

6/23/2022



Originator:

Laura Flores



Email:

Laura.Flores@ttu.edu



Department:

First Generation Programs





Categories

Departmental

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

