Join the TTU Department of Energy Collegiate Hydropower Competition Team



The TTU multidisciplinary team will gain direct hydropower industry experience, valuable exposure to potential career pathways, and greater understanding of hydropower's role in a clean energy future. Team members have the option of earning class credit for their efforts in the form of WE 4320 - Independent Study and WE 7000 - Research. If interested, email windenergy@ttu.edu

More info can be found here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/windenergy/ResearchandOpportunities/ProfessionalDevelopment/DOEHydro.php

Posted:

6/22/2022



Originator:

Kacey Marshall



Email:

Kacey.Marshall@ttu.edu



Department:

Wind Energy Undergraduate Program





Categories

Research

Academic

