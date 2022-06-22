TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Join the TTU Department of Energy Collegiate Hydropower Competition Team
The TTU multidisciplinary team will gain direct hydropower industry experience, valuable exposure to potential career pathways, and greater understanding of hydropower's role in a clean energy future. Team members have the option of earning class credit for their efforts in the form of WE 4320 - Independent Study and WE 7000 - Research. If interested, email windenergy@ttu.edu.

More info can be found here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/windenergy/ResearchandOpportunities/ProfessionalDevelopment/DOEHydro.php
6/22/2022
6/22/2022

Kacey Marshall
Kacey Marshall

Email:
Kacey.Marshall@ttu.edu

Department:
Wind Energy Undergraduate Program


