The TTU multidisciplinary team will gain direct hydropower industry experience, valuable exposure to potential career pathways, and greater understanding of hydropower's role in a clean energy future. Team members have the option of earning class credit for their efforts in the form of WE 4320 - Independent Study and WE 7000 - Research. If interested, email windenergy@ttu.edu
.
More info can be found here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/windenergy/ResearchandOpportunities/ProfessionalDevelopment/DOEHydro.php