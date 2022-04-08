by Commuter West lot and near the United Spirit Arena. Our hours are from 8am to 5:30pm for the store. Come try our signature burgers designed by Tech Athletics coaches, faculty, and staff! Raider Red Meats Cafe has new equipment and is back operating fully with the entire menu available again for breakfast and lunch. We are located in the Animal and Food Sciences Buildingby Commuter West lot and near the United Spirit Arena. Our hours are from 8am to 5:30pm for the store. Come try our signature burgers designed by Tech Athletics coaches, faculty, and staff!

Looking for a job this fall? We are hiring for the cafe side of Raider Red Meats to serve burgers, tend the store, and host caterings. We will work around your class schedule! Posted:

8/4/2022



Originator:

Brian Ganus



Email:

Brian.Ganus@ttu.edu



Department:

Animal and Food Sciences





