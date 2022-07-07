Join the Student Focus Group on the development of the Raider Relief- Student Advocacy and Resource Center.

A focus group is a group interview that focuses on a specific topic. Participants will be asked to provide feedback to questions shared by the moderator.

Please see information below and options to join us and share your feedback.

go.ttu.edu/raiderrelief

The Raider Relief- Student Advocacy and Resource Center is being developed to support the needs of students and connect them with the most essential resources required to achieve academic goals as a Texas Tech University student. Those needs include but are not limited to: food, housing, financial education, and basic living supplies (clothing, kitchen essentials, toiletries, etc.) Areas within the Raider Relief-Student Advocacy and Resource Center include but not limited to: Raider Relief Fund, Raider Red’s Food Pantry, and Red to Black Peer Financial Coaching.

You are invited to join us for a Student Focus group on one of the following dates. Please register for the date that works best for your schedule.

Focus Group info:

Location: TLPDC 152 or zoom

Dates: Tuesday, July 12th 3:30-4:30pm (F2F session in TLPDC 152)

Wednesday, July 13th 9-10am (F2F session in TLPDC 152)

Wednesday, July 13th 6-7pm (Virtual session, via zoom)

Thursday, July 14th 8:30-9:30am (Virtual session, via zoom)

Please register for the date you can attend, you only need to sign up for one session via the above links.

If you have any questions, please reach out. We look forward to seeing you soon!

Elizabeth Massengale

Academic Innovation and Student Success

elizabeth.massengale@ttu.edu