



We are seeking outstanding candidates with expertise in mass spectrometry and protein and/or small molecule analysis (Metabolomics and Lipidomics) who will help us enhance the University’s research priorities in these crosscutting arenas.

Responsibilities include providing appropriate professional and institutional service to the University and the community, conducting and supervising original cross-disciplinary research with other departments at TTU or TTUHSC, and mentoring graduate students. The candidate is also expected to teach a graduate course in mass spectrometry, which is part of the MS in Biotechnology degree program and is also of interest to students from other departments across campus. The new faculty hire will manage the Mass Spectrometry core and must be a team player with the ability to contribute and work effectively with colleagues and multidisciplinary project teams.