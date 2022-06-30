This exhibit of selection of works produced in a class project done by 2nd year students in the Advanced Visual Systems (ART 4360) course. The Graphic Design Students were given the task of designing a prototype of an educational toy and marketing campaign for a known fast-food restaurant.





By the end of the spring semester, each student presented a multi-component promotional campaign that included the logo and visual concept for the toy, a promotional poster, a prototype of the kids' meal toy and packaging and finally, an app that explains the toy and a short animated commercial. Each poster and packaging contain a QR code that takes the viewer to the app and commercial.





Designing Kids Meals Toy Campaign is currently on view in the School of Art's Studio Gallery through August 7, 2022.













Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in 2021-2022 in part with a generous grant for the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from the Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.







