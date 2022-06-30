Internal Funding Opportunity from the Office of Research & Innovation: Faculty Travel Grant (Fall 2022 Travel)

The Faculty Travel Grant from the Office of Research & Innovation is now open until August 1st, 2022 . The purpose of the Faculty Travel Grants is to assist with costs associated with domestic or international travel for faculty to conduct research or to present their research and scholarship at major prestigious conferences in their field of study. Each grant is competitive and is meant to assist faculty who do not have departmental, college, or start-up funding available for these purposes.

The Faculty Travel Grants are open to all full-time tenured, tenure-track, or research faculty at Texas Tech.

Requests for Fall 2022 travel (September 1 through December 31, 2022) will be accepted via InfoReady until 11:59 PM on August 1, 2022.