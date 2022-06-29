We are looking for parents or caregivers of 3 to 5 years old to participate in a research study about Home Environment and child self-regulation. You will be asked to

(1) Fill out a 4 section-questionnaire. This task will take approximately 30-45 minutes;

(2) Participate in a home visit. This task will take approximately 15-20 minutes;

(3) Participate in one to two in-depth interviews. This task will take approximately an hour per interview.

Participants will receive a $40 gift card upon completing the study as a compensation for their time in participating in the study. To participate click on the link to take you to the short eligibility form and we will contact you shortly.

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6hEbprfVyzemWea





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.