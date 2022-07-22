Learn how to sell your products online. We'll walk through listing your products for free with Google Business Profile and Merchant Center. And we'll show you one way to sell on your website, using an E-Commerce store built with Shopify. Plus, learn about more helpful tools to stand out online, such as Local Opportunity Finder and Grow My Store.

Join Grow with Google Speaker, Maria Elena Duron, as she shows you how to sell online and integrate with Google.

In this workshop, we'll:

Discuss the Products tab in a Google Business Profile Introduce Google Merchant Center and the basics of creating a free account and a product feed Show you how to set up an e-commerce website using Shopify

Date: July 22nd

TIme: 11:00 am