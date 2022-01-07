TTU HomeTechAnnounce

IT Alert: Beware of Scams this Holiday Weekend
Malicious threat actors have been known to take advantage of holidays to disrupt the critical networks and systems of organizations and businesses, including institutions of higher education. They may also use email scams to attempt to steal money, confidential data, or information resources. This Fourth of July weekend, the TTU IT Division reminds you to stay vigilant and take appropriate actions to reduce the risk of cyberattacks.
 
The TTU IT Division recommends the following cybersecurity practices to protect yourself and TTU resources from these and other attacks: 
We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity. You can find additional cybersecurity tips online at http://cybersecurity.ttu.edu. For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
7/1/2022

IT Help Central

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

ITHC


