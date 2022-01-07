Malicious threat actors have been known to take advantage of holidays to disrupt the critical networks and systems of organizations and businesses, including institutions of higher education. They may also use email scams to attempt to steal money, confidential data, or information resources. This Fourth of July weekend, the TTU IT Division reminds you to stay vigilant and take appropriate actions to reduce the risk of cyberattacks. The TTU IT Division recommends the following cybersecurity practices to protect yourself and TTU resources from these and other attacks: Do not click on links contained within an email or copy/paste into a browser unless you are certain of the sender’s identity and expecting the information;

Do not open attachments unless you are certain of the sender’s identity and expecting the information;

Delete and do not reply to any suspicious or suspect emails;

Update endpoint protection on all of your devices; and

Keep current on critical system updates: Windows: https://www.askit.ttu.edu/windowsupdate macOS: https://www.askit.ttu.edu/macupdate iOS and iPadOS: https://www.askit.ttu.edu/iosupdate Android: https://www.askit.ttu.edu/androidupdate

We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity. You can find additional cybersecurity tips online at http://cybersecurity.ttu.edu . For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

7/1/2022



IT Help Central



Email: ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



ITHC





