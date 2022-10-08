JOIN US IN KICKING OFF THE 2022- 2023 SCHOOL YEAR!

This event takes place the evening before classes start and is a way for students to connect with Texas Tech faculty, staff and other students while enjoying free food, live music and activities.

At Raider Roundup you can look forward to:

FREE Whataburger

Cookies from Tiffs Treats

Live Music from Kalum Patterson

Red Raider Family t-shirts

Yard Games

MUCH MORE!

Meet us at Texas Tech’s Urbanovsky Park on Sunday, August 28th from 7pm to 9pm!

For more details, visit Transition & Engagement’s Raider Roundup website or email studentengagement@ttu.edu.