FREE food, live music and games THIS SUNDAY!

JOIN US IN KICKING OFF THE 2022- 2023 SCHOOL YEAR!

This event takes place the evening before classes start and is a way for students to connect with Texas Tech faculty, staff and other students while enjoying free food, live music and activities.

At Raider Roundup you can look forward to: 

  • FREE Whataburger
  • Cookies from Tiffs Treats
  • Live Music from Kalum Patterson
  • Red Raider Family t-shirts
  • Yard Games
  • MUCH MORE! 

Meet us at Texas Tech’s Urbanovsky Park on Sunday, August 28th from 7pm to 9pm!

 

For more details, visit Transition & Engagement’s Raider Roundup website or email studentengagement@ttu.edu.
Posted:
8/25/2022

Originator:
Nicole Terrell

Email:
nicole.terrell@ttu.edu

Department:
Transition and Engagement

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 8/28/2022

Location:
Urbanovsky Park

